Hundreds of people from across the country joined the Azadi March in Islamabad on Monday
Hundreds of people from across the country joined the Azadi March in Islamabad on Monday

Influential Pak cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman continues sit-in to topple Imran's govt

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:47 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): Hundreds of people from across the country on Monday joined the sit-in protest, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in Islamabad seeking resignation of Imran Khan as Pakistan's prime minister and convening of an early parliamentary election.
The 'Azadi March', continuing since last month, has travelled long, slogan-laden miles within Pakistan and converged to drop anchor in the country's capital, Islamabad. The primary demand of the march and the 'dharna' (sit-in) is the resignation of Khan, who has quite expectedly refused to oblige.
It should also be noted that Imran Khan is getting a taste of his own medicine as he, being the opposition leader in 2014, had led a similar anti-government caravan seeking ouster of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Four inconclusive rounds of talks between representatives nominated by Khan and the Rahbar committee of the opposition parties led by Fazlur Rehman have already been held, and media reports suggest that these talks have not made much headway towards finding a way to defuse the escalating crisis.
Maulana Fazlur, a religious leader who is also among the most pragmatic and deft politicians in Pakistan, had in June this year announced that his party would hold a long march to Islamabad in October. The march kicked off from the port city of Karachi on 27 October, with rallies from Balochistan province also joining the march in Karachi, and descended upon Islamabad on October 31.
The most remarkable feature of the Maulana's march was the massive number of participants that he succeeded in attracting, and despite wide variations in the figures claimed by the different factions based on their leanings it was clear that with close to 100,000 people this was the biggest such congregation at a political rally in Pakistan in the last several years.
After initial objections, the two main Pakistani opposition parties, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had joined several smaller parties in extending support to the Maulana. It is another matter that in part due to their apprehension that Fazlur would steal the political thunder, and also due to their traditional fear of the military establishment, which stood firmly behind PM Khan, these two parties balked at involving themselves too deeply in the march.
According to Fazlur Rehman aka Maulana Diesel, the march has been called to "protect the Constitution, democracy and Pakistan".
Earlier, Khan made it clear that he will not succumb to pressure from the opposition and not resign from his post. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:28 IST

Boeing expects 737 MAX to resume commercial service in Jan 2020

Chicago [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Boeing expects to resume the deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jets in December following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and it could be able to start commercial service of the jets in January, next year, the company said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:21 IST

Pak Cabinet to decide on removing Nawaz Sharif from ECL today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): The Pakistan cabinet will decide on removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) based on the recommendations from a sub-committee which is slated to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:48 IST

Evo Morales boards plane for Mexico, says will return to Bolivia...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has boarded a plane for Mexico where he has been granted political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:12 IST

Bangladesh: 15 killed in head-on train collision in Brahmanbaria district

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 12 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger trains collided head-on in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:43 IST

Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Former United States President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening ahead of a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the Carter Centre said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:21 IST

US condemns violence in Hong Kong, calls for police, protestors...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): The United States on Monday condemned the violence witnessed during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and called for both police and protestors alike to exercise restraint.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Evo Morales accepts political asylum granted by Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 12 (ANI): Evo Morales, who had announced his resignation as Bolivian president a day earlier, on Monday (local time) accepted the political asylum offered by the Mexican government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:29 IST

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 12 (ANI): China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. and Malaysian automotive manufacturer Terus Maju Services (TMS) have signed an agreement to develop new 'energy buses' for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:01 IST

Judge says Trump can't sue New York AG in court to stop release...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): A federal judge on Monday (local time) dismissed New York's attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:02 IST

3 bomb blasts kill 7 in northeast Syrian town near Turkey border

Damascus [Syria], Nov 12 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries when three car bombs exploded nearly simultaneously in the largely Kurdish city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria near the Turkish police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:42 IST

James Le Mesurier, British founder of White Helmets, found dead...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 12 (ANI): James Le Mesurier, a former British army officer, who had founded the organisation that trained the Syrian rescue group known as the White Helmets, was found dead in Istanbul on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:24 IST

Russian scholar found disposing chopped body parts of young...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 12 (ANI): A prominent Russian historian appeared in court in St. Petersburg on Monday (local time) in a grisly murder case that has grabbed headlines across the country.

Read More
iocl