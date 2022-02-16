Inimical forces who intend to sully image of India as pluralist country behind Hijab row: Report

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The inimical forces who are trying to sully the image of India as a pluralist country are using the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka to blow it out of proportion.

Asian Lite International said that many people in the world do not exactly know what the Indian nation and culture stand for and it is an exemplary democracy despite being one of the most diverse countries in the world.

In India, various communities belonging to different cultures, religions and tribes with different faiths, languages, cuisine and dressing sense live peacefully and amicably.

India has given space to diversity and nurtured it through the ages and promoted cultural exchanges and intermingling while allowing them to maintain their uniqueness.

India's religious philosophy is underlined by a deep sense of humanity as epitomized by "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah; Sarve Santu Niramaya" (Let all of us be happy; let all of us be healthy) and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The world is one family), reported Asian Lite International.



Moreover, the constitutional ideals of India are based on the principles of freedom, justice, equality and modernization. It made space for great religions of the world, some of which originated in India such as Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism and above all Islam. Rather than fighting a religious war, Indian society preferred mutual co-existence and assimilation among religions and cultures.

The decision of a college about dress code prohibiting Hijab is not intended to interfere with the faith of the Muslim community. It should be seen as part of efforts to "make a cohesive nation" through bigger and more creative platforms like colleges and schools, reported Asian Lite International.

The educational institutions seek to create "commonality" through similar dress, syllabus and equal opportunities including extra-curricular activities. Colleges and schools try to develop a collective choice amid the diversity and pluralism of India, and that, without any use of force.

The scarf or Hijab controversies have been cropping up more often in recent times because it is believed that some people are trying to radicalize Muslims in general and girls in particular for their own dividing game.

The idea of using symbols like similar dress codes and syllabus along with an interdisciplinary approach in the educational institutions aims to avert the creation of enclaves among the student community, which impede the process of healthy and progressive exchanges and discourses. It also gives each student a sense of togetherness, equality and belongingness to the institution and society, reported Asian Lite International. (ANI)

