Smoke rising from the plant following a fire at Aramco oil facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq in Saudi Arabia
Initial investigations reveal Iranian weapons were used in attack on Aramco facilities: Saudi Arabia

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 04:05 IST

Riyadh [Arabia], Sept 17 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (IST) blamed its regional rival Iran for the drone attack on Aramco oil facilities saying that the initial investigations have revealed that the Iranian weapons were used in the attack.
In a statement released on Twitter, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said, "In an unprecedented act of aggression and sabotage, petroleum facilities in the Kingdom that are vital for global energy supplies were subjected to an attack on Saturday, September 14, 2019, which resulted in the suspension of approximately 50% of Saudi Aramco's production, as noted by the Ministry of Energy's statement. Initial investigations have indicated that the weapons used in the attack were Iranian weapons."
Investigations are still ongoing to determine the source of the attack, it said.
The statement further added that the Kingdom condemns this "egregious crime, which threatens international peace and security, and affirms that the primary target of this attack is global energy supplies, as this attack is in line with the previous attacks against Saudi Aramco pumping stations using Iranian weapons."
Appreciating the positions taken by the international community that have condemned and denounced this act, the statement said, "The kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behaviour that threatens the global economy."
Saudi Arabia said it will invite UN and International experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigations.
Asserting that it will take the appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation, to ensure its security and stability, the statement from Saudi Arabia said, "The Kingdom affirms that it has the capability and resolve to defend its land and people, and to forcefully respond to these aggressions."
The statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry comes after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the people of Yemen have a right to self-defence.
"As for the drone attack... I would like to note security issues. Every day, Yemen is bombed and its innocent population is killed. Therefore, the people of Yemen were forced to respond due to the inflow of weapons that enters Saudi Arabia daily and is used against them [Yemen]. The people of Yemen protect themselves from attacks," the Iranian President said.
The attack which took place on Saturday forced Saudi Arabia to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day -- about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output. Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

