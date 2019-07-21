Initial results show win for PTI, independent candidates in ex-FATA polls

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Results of the now-concluded polls in the erstwhile FATA regions in Pakistan project a win for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday said that independent candidates have clinched five seats while PTI has secured four seats in the first-ever elections for the merged tribal areas, according to Geo News.

Out of 16 seats, results for 13 constituencies have been announced until now.

Polling started at 8 am in the erstwhile FATA regions on Saturday before concluding in the evening.

Apart from PTI and the independents, Jamat-e-Islami gained a seat while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl secured two seats in Saturday's elections. The Awami National Party won a seat.

A total of 1,897 polling stations were set up for Saturday's elections in the region. Law enforcement forces were deployed at nearly 554 "highly sensitive" polling stations.

At least 282 candidates from parties like the ruling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and independents amongst others, vyed for 16 general seats during Saturday's elections.

Out of the candidates, two female nominees -- Naheed Afridi and Malasa Bibi -- also hoped to secure their place as the representatives of PK 106 and PK 109 respectively.

A combination of seven autonomous regions, FATA was merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhawa last year. (ANI)

