Inmates exposed to communicable diseases in overcrowded Pak jails: HRW report

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): A Human Rights Watch report on Pakistani prisons has disclosed the 'severe' overcrowding in jails, which has compounded existing health deficiencies, according to Dawn.

The overcrowding in jail makes inmates vulnerable to communicable diseases and also they don't have access to medical facilities, according to the HRW report.

The report, titled "A Nightmare for Everyone", highlighted the human rights abuses like torture, class divide, insanitary living conditions, lack of legal aid, discrimination against women, and poor quality of food in jails.

According to the report, more than 88,650 inmates are languishing in 116 prisons having an approved capacity of 65,168.

"The number of designated posts for medical officers for all prisons in Pakistan is 193, but as of 2020, 105 of these posts were vacant," the report revealed.



The HRW report stated that proper healthcare facilities and the presence of medical officers were necessary because a large number of prisoners are over the age of 60, reported Dawn.

According to the report, the jail superintendent "acts as a viceroy" and the medical officer responsible for the well-being and hygiene of inmates is without any authority.

"I am legally responsible for ensuring that the prison has supplies for medicines and also that precautions are taken to prevent overcrowding. However, in practice, even a Panadol tablet [pain reliever] has to be signed off by the superintendent," the report quoted a health officer from Punjab as saying.

Prisoners with mental health conditions are "particularly at risk of abuse", the rights watchdog said.

Talking about the discrimination against women in jail, the report quoted lawyers and activists as saying that the female detainees "are especially vulnerable to being abused by male prison guards, including sexual assault, rape, and being pressured to engage in sex in exchange for food or favours".

Women are exposed to a higher risk of infections due to a lack of access to sanitary napkins, soap, and clean water. Three former prisoners told HRW that sanitary pads were not "routinely provided".

HRW recommended the government to reform bail laws, appoint more healthcare professionals, reform prison rules in line with international practices, establish an independent and transparent mechanism, and ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment for unannounced visits, according to Dawn. (ANI)

