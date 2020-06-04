INS Jalashwa reaches Male, to embark for Tuticorin with 700 Indians tomorrow

Male [Maldives], June 4 (ANI): INS Jalashwa arrived in Male on Thursday after completing the disembarkation of Indian citizens evacuated from Sri Lanka under the Operation Samudra Setu, the Indian Navy said.

The ship is scheduled to embark on Friday from Male, with 700 Indian citizens, for Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

The rescue mission is a part of Operation Samudra Setu under the Vande Bharat Mission that so far facilitated the evacuation of 1,286 people from Male twice on May 8 and May 16.

Under the second phase of the naval repatriation mission, INS Jalashwa with the base at Visakhapatnam would voyage for evacuation in Bandar Abbas (Iran) after Male. (ANI)

