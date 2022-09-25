INS Satpura showcases her prowess during sea phase of multinational Exercise Kakadu

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Satpura is presently in Australia for the Exercise KAKADU-22 being conducted by the Royal Australian Navy where it is participating in various anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare exercises including manoeuvres showcasing her precise target destruction capability during gun firing exercises.

The participation in exercise KAKADU-22 is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability at sea amongst navies of friendly foreign countries

INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built, 6000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate. The ship is a frontline unit of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and is currently on one of the longest deployments by the Indian Navy in the 75th year of India's Independence.



INS Satpura sailed from Darwin, Australia, on September 15, 2022, to participate in sea phase of the Exercise.

The ship participated in various exercises and close quarter manoeuvres with friendly foreign warships and Replenishment at sea.

The two-week-long exercise involves ships from 14 Navies including the United States, Japan, Australia, the UK, France, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and smaller SW Pacific nations.

In addition, aircraft from India, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore and Australia are also participating in the exercise, as per an Indian Navy press release. (ANI)

