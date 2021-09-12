INS Tabar conducts maritime exercise with Sundanese Navy

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): INS Tabar conducted the maiden maritime partnership exercise with Sundanese Navy in the Red Sea and undertook a wide range of Naval operations.



INS Tabar participated in a wide range of Naval operations with Sudanese Navy ships in the Red Sea off the Sudanese coast on Sunday.

Indian Navy said in a tweet on Saturday, "Maiden #MaritimePartnership Exercise between #IndianNavy and #SudaneseNavy. #INSTabar undertook a wide range of Naval ops with Sudanese Navy ships, Almazz and Nimer on 10 Sep 21 in the Red Sea off the Sudanese coast."

On August 29, INS Tabar took part in the maiden maritime partnership exercise with the Algerian Navy. As a part of this exercise, several activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships. (ANI)

