INS Tarkash at Port Gentil, Gabon marking first-ever visit by any Indian naval ship

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian Navy warship Tarkash made a port call at Port Gentil in Gabon as part of its ongoing deployment in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy patrol.

The voyage marked the first-ever visit by any Indian Naval Ship to Gabon, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

"As part of ongoing deployment in Gulf of Guinea #AntiPiracy patrol, #INSTarkash made a port call at Port Gentil #Gabon - #First ever by an #IndianNavy warship to Gabon. Professional interactions, sports fixtures & ship visit planned," tweeted the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

The ministry said that during her stay in the harbour, the ship and her crew will participate in official and professional interactions as well as sports fixtures.



Her professional interactions will include discussions and drills on fire fighting and damage control, medical and casualty evacuation issues, and diving operations. There will also be familiarisation visits, the ministry added.

It said that the ship will also remain open to visitors and yoga sessions and social interactions are also planned during her stay at the harbour.

Reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security, INS Tarkash is currently mission-deployed in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) for anti-piracy operations.

Recently, the ship took part in a Joint Maritime Exercise with Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships on September 12-13.

The exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen interoperability between the Indian and Nigerian navies in various facets of maritime operations like anti-piracy, assistance to vessels in distress, SAR drills, and anti-air and anti-surface operations. It also helped enhance skills for naval interdiction and counter-piracy operations, according to Indian Navy officials.

The exercise marked India and Nigeria's first joint operational deployment in support of anti-piracy operations in the GoG. (ANI)

