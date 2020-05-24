Instead of blaming, help solve Covid-19 in face of mounting global challenges, says China's Wang Yi

Beijing [China], May 24 (ANI): In an apparent reference to the countries blaming Beijing for spreading the coronavirus pandemic, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that self-conceit and blame-shifting will not help any country solve this problem but will only hurt other countries legitimate rights and interests.

"Multilateralism must be safeguarded and promoted more firmly. Covid-19 drives home once again that no country, no matter how strong it is, can insulate itself from a global challenge. The disaster wrecks havoc watching from an apparently safe distance and sitting idle will eventually backfire. Pointing fingers at others will only damage one's own reputation," he said during a press briefing.

"Self-conceit and blame-shifting instead of helping any country solve this problem will only hurt other countries' legitimate rights and interests. In the face of mounting global challenges, the only multilateralism can bring the world together and only solidarity can see us through the current difficulties," Yi added.

Many countries including the United States, have blamed China for the origin of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 5 million people worldwide.

Yi also said that global governance needs to be reformed and improved where it is most lacking. "Covid-19 has exposed witnesses in national public health systems the fragility of the global, industrial and supply chains and deficiency in our global governance capacity and system. All nations must play a central role. WHO and other United Nations-specialised agencies must be able to perform the mandates without hindrance. All countries must intensify macro-policy coordination and strengthen government capacity," he added.

The foreign minister further urged the countries globally to re-double its commitments to international law and the basic norms of international relations. "The world will never be the same again. And China will never stop moving forward. Covid-19 has been an all-round test on China's social systems and governance capacity. China has stood the test, displayed its composite national strength, and shown itself to be a responsible major country," he said.

"After Covid-19 our economy will emerge stronger and more resilient; our people more united and the confident in socialism with Chinese characteristics in its march towards re-rejuvenation," he added. (ANI)