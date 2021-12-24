Intel issues apology in China over advising suppliers to avoid products from Xinjiang

Washington [US], December 24 (ANI): Intel -- US tech giant and chipmaker -- has issued an apology following its letters which appealed to suppliers in China to avoid products from Xinjiang due to American sanctions over forced labour concerns, reported Sputnik.

"We apologise for the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners, and the public," Sputnik quoted Intel as saying in a Chinese-language statement on the WeChat social network.

Further, the company explained that the letter was meant to follow US laws. "Intel is striving to be a reliable technology partner to China."



It comes after Intel issued a letter earlier this month asking suppliers to comply with US restrictions on goods from China.

"Our investors and customers have inquired whether Intel purchases goods or services from the Xinjiang region of China," Sputnik quoted the letter as saying.



It also said that various governments have imposed restrictions on products sourced from China's Xinjiang province.

"Therefore, Intel is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region," the letter added. (ANI)

