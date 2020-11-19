'Intensive contacts' have been underway between BRICS nations for Energy Research Cooperation Platform, says Putin

Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI): The BRICS nations have maintained "intensive contacts" for the development of an Energy Research Cooperation Platform, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that reports have already been prepared for the development of the fuel and energy sectors in the BRICS countries until 2040.

Speaking during BRICS virtual summit on Tuesday, Putin said: "Intensive contacts have been underway between our academic and scientific centres. Their coverage is truly impressive - from ocean and polar research to astronomy and artificial intelligence. Experts from the five countries carry out joint energy research. Reports have been prepared on the projected development of the fuel and energy sectors in the BRICS countries until 2040."

In 2015, BRICS, an association of five major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has made energy cooperation one of its priorities besides attaining a significant influence on regional affairs and being active on the global stage.



In 2020, within the 5th Meeting of BRICS Energy Ministers, the heads of delegations approved the first studies "BRICS Energy Report" and "BRICS Energy Technology Report".

In his speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping also supported the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform launched on the Russian initiative and noted that joint work within the framework of the energy platform could contribute to ensuring energy stability and security.

The virtual summit was hosted by Russian President Putin and was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The BRICS countries have adopted Moscow Declaration, the BRICS Anti-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS updated strategy for the economic partnership until 2025.

In a joint declaration after the 12th summit on Tuesday, BRICS countries called for an expeditious conclusion and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. (ANI)

