Intent, content of delegation to be weighed in before centre allows visit to J-K: MEA

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The intent and the content of the delegation wishing to visit Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the ground situation in the region at the time of the request would be weighed in by the centre before it allows the visit to the region, the MEA said on Tuesday.
In response to a question on whether the centre would allow other delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir in the future, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson responded in the affirmative, adding "We would definitely look at such requests. It should, however, be kept in mind that what will be the deciding factor will depend on the intent, content, and also the ground situation; these would be weighed in before we make a decision on the visit."
Kumar added that the delegation of the European Union Members of Parliament which recently visited Srinagar had expressed the desire to understand how terrorism is affecting India and how it has been a challenge for the country.
"You must have heard their statements after the visit. They very clearly reflected that they got some understanding about the ground situation. They got a sense of the threat of terrorism or how terrorism poses a threat to India and especially in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."
Responding to the interpretation of the visit that India has been helping to internationalise the matter by inviting the delegation, Kumar said, "I think there is a very clear distinction between imparting an international understanding of the situation and internationalising the matter", adding that putting across a point of view of the country is not the same as internationalising the matter.
"This is what MEA is expected to do. This is what we have been doing. This is the part of our engagement with other countries and Think Tank media. (ANI)

