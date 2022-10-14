Interest in India, UK to see Free Trade Agreement is reached at early date: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): There is interest in India and the UK to see if a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) can be reached at an early date but such matters are best left to the negotiators, MEA said on Friday and noted that there was the general goal of getting the deal done by Diwali but the goals depend on negotiations.

Answering queries during his weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi did not comment on the UK Home Secretary's remarks on the issue of migration but noted that the larger issue of mobility and consular matters is a separate issue and there are understandings between both countries.

"Going forward, this will require mutual implementation of these understandings," he said.



He said negotiations were continuing and both sides are keen to reach some kind of FTA that helps both countries.

"There are ongoing negotiations on FTA. There is interest on both sides to see if we can work towards a deal beneficial to both countries at an early date. Best when such matters are left between the trade ministers of both countries," he said on UK Trade Secretary's remarks on the FTA.

Answering a query, Bagchi said he had not seen any statement where UK has blamed India and noted that there have been well-meaning media reports.

Bagchi had said earlier that there is interest on both sides to conclude the FTA at the earliest.

"Diwali has been set as a goal. Intensive discussions are underway towards this and they are continuing," he had said. (ANI)

