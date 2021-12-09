International Crisis Group warns of mass starvation in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 9 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the International Crisis Group (ICG) has warned of mass starvation in the country, local media reported.

In its newly published report, ICG said that if the international community does not scale up economic support, more Afghans may die of hunger and starvation in the current crisis than from the fighting in the past 20 years, Tolo News reported.

"Hunger and destitution following the Taliban's takeover of the country seem poised to kill more Afghans than all the bombs and bullets of the past two decades," the report said.

The ICG report said the Taliban's inability to run a modern economy and the decision of foreign donors to cut off all but emergency aid are the main reasons behind the economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to Tolo News, the report blamed the international community for building up a totally donor-dependent state apparatus in Afghanistan since 2001.



"Today, donors are providing humanitarian aid, but this limited type of emergency assistance is insufficient to arrest the worsening humanitarian and economic crises. The human cost is already immense. Hundreds of thousands or even more deaths, and unspeakable scenes of deprivation, seem likely over the winter months," the report said.

The ICG report also criticized the Taliban for the current situation for its failure to form an inclusive government and for its track record on human rights, including the ban on girls' education and its severe limiting of women's right to work, Tolo News reported.

"The Taliban bear tremendous responsibility for failing to take steps," the report read.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various forms of assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

