International meeting of senior national security officials delayed until 2021

Moscow [Russia], August 10 (ANI/Sputnik): This year's meeting of high-ranking national security officials has been postponed by a year because of the pandemic, Alexander Venediktov, Deputy Secretary, Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

"We had to consider the coronavirus and the way it has spread globally when planning our contacts. The main international event on security -- the annual meeting of high representatives -- has been delayed until next year," Venediktov said.

National Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) club of emerging economies have also been postponed as well the Arctic Council conference, the official added.

"If needed, we will contact our foreign partners by video. If the global epidemiological situation allows we expect to intensify dialogue with foreign colleagues sometimes at the end of the year," Venediktov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

