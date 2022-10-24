International webinar held to find truth about carnage in Kashmir by Pakistan

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 24 (ANI): The Center for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) Indonesia organized an international webinar titled "75 years of Sufferings: The Masterminds of Kashmir Carnage" on Monday, the organisation said in a press release

The webinar was organised in an effort to find out the truth about the Kashmir conundrum and the masterminds of the carnage in Kashmir.

"The main objectives of the webinar were to trace the origins of Kashmir carnage, find out more about what happened on Oct. 22, 1947, analyse who was responsible for the 1947 massacre and raise awareness about the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir."

CSEAS described the attack on Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan's military on October 22, 1947.

"Exactly 75 years ago, on Oct. 22, 1947, an armed group of Pasthun tribal militia supported by Pakistan's military attacked Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a princely state, and occupied a large portion of J&K. And several Pakistani soldiers also joined them in civilian attire under its military operation called Gulmarg Operation," the release stated.



"The militia looted several cities and towns and committed genocide against Kashmiris. They killed many people and raped Kashmiri women. They marched very close to the J&K capital, Srinagar," the release further said.

CSEAS further said in the release that October 22 is celebrated as "Black Day" by the Kashmiri people.

"Kashmiri people call Oct. 22 a "Black Day" in their history. Since then around 42,000 Kashmiris lost their lives in Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks," the release said.

Several prominent speakers like Lt. Gen, Syed Ata Hasnain, former General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army, Utpal Kaul, International Coordinator of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), Dr Ahmad Qisa'i, Lecturer at Paramadina University, Dr Anil Taploo, Son of Amar Shaheed Tikalal Taploo, Dr Sri Yunanto, Lecturer at University of Muhammadiyah Jakarta and Veeramalla Anjaiah, Senior Research Fellow of the CSEAS. Dr Asep Setiawan moderated the webinar, Lecturer at the University of Muhammadiyah Jakarta took part in the webinar.

"All the speakers exposed the brutal acts of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. Many speakers described the suffering of Kashmiri people during the last 75 years. They hoped that things will change in J&K after the abolition of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and there will be peace, stability and prosperity in the troubled J&K region in the future." (ANI)

