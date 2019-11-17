Iranians queued at petrol stations after fuel rationing and price hikes were announced on Friday
Iranians queued at petrol stations after fuel rationing and price hikes were announced on Friday

Iran: 12 dead in protests against fuel price hike

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 02:02 IST

Tehran [Iran], Nov 17 (ANI): At least 12 people have been killed in Iran in protest against the hike in fuel prices.
Al Arabiya reported citing sources that "the death toll in Iran from protests over gasoline rationing and price hikes of at least 50 per cent has risen to 12 over the past two nights."
While one protestor was killed in Sirjan, four died in Mahmara. As on Saturday, the 13 people were being treated for injuries.
Protests were held in several cities of Iran on early Saturday (local time) after the government announced effective measures to rationalise and increase the price of petrol by three times, a day before.
Without prior warning, the Iranian state television quoting Vice President Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, in the early hours of Friday morning, broadcasted a statement by the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company saying petrol will now be rationed across the country using smart fuel cards.
The International Monetary Fund has predicted the Iranian economy will shrink by 9 per cent this year, as US sanctions choke off oil exports that have been Iran's main revenue source, and endemic corruption hobbles Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to address the crisis.
The country's economy has worsened under the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" campaign and domestic corruption. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 02:13 IST

Pompeo accuses Iran of using terrorist groups to target 'great...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 17 (ANI): Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday (local time) accused Iran of using its terrorist proxies to target Israel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 02:00 IST

Hong Kong: PLA soldiers 'voluntarily' come out to help clear...

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): For the first time in five months after massive protests gripped Hong Kong, Chinese soldiers moved out of barracks to help clear roadblocks and debris left by protestors, a move which People's Liberation Army (PLA) described as "voluntary".

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:58 IST

Syria: Death toll in car bomb attack rises to 18

Al Bab [Syria], Nov 17 (ANI): At least 18 civilians were killed and 27 others suffered injuries in a car bomb attack on Saturday in the Syrian city of al-Bab, according to Turkish Defence Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:45 IST

Pakistan minister asks govt to challenge LHC order concerning...

Islamabad [pakistan], Nov 16 (ANI): It seems Lahore High Court's recent order allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad without condition did not go well with the several Pakistani ministers. Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary has asked Imran Khan-led government to challe

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:33 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Bangkok to attend ASEAN defence ministers' meet

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Bangkok to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:28 IST

Nepal Prime Minister undergoes third hemodialysis

Kathmandu (Nepal), Nov 16 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday underwent the third hemodialysis on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:50 IST

Rome: Sudarsan Pattnaik wins Italian Golden Sand Art Award

Rome [Italy], Nov 16 (ANI): Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik received the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019 at a ceremony here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:49 IST

Arrangement for Nawaz treatment at London Charlestown Clinic...

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 16 (ANI): As the Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad without condition, all the arrangements for his treatment at London's Charlestown Clinic have been completed, sources told ANI.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:29 IST

Pakistan's hidden agenda behind Kartarpur corridor exposed by residents

Islamabad [Pakistan] Nov 16 (ANI): Pakistanis have exposed Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's hidden agenda behind the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:58 IST

Pakistan: Lahore HC allows Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for...

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 16 (ANI): Rejecting the government order, Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment without any conditions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:57 IST

Yellow vest protest: 30 demonstrators detained by French police

Paris [France], Nov 16 (ANI): Around 30 Yellow Vest protesters were detained by French police here on Saturday. The protesters have gathered to mark the first anniversary of their protest.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:47 IST

Voting concludes in Sri Lanka presidential election

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 16 (ANI): Voting in Sri Lankan Presidential election concluded on Saturday.

Read More
iocl