Iranians queued at petrol stations after fuel rationing and price hikes were announced on Friday
Iranians queued at petrol stations after fuel rationing and price hikes were announced on Friday

Iran: 36 killed in protests against fuel price hike

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:02 IST

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): At least 36 people have died since protests erupted across over the fuel price hike.
Al Arabiya citing sources reported that the Iranian security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Martyrs' square in Tehran.
On Sunday, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei backed the government's decision to hike fuel prices despite ongoing protests in the country.
"I am not an expert in this field, but I had asserted before that I would back whatever decision the heads of the three branches [legislative, judiciary, administrative] make," Khamenei said, Anadolu Agency reported citing Iranian media.
Protests erupted across Iran on Friday after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised its fuel prices.
According to officials, the new fuel policy, which has seen prices rise by at least 50 per cent, will free up money to help the poor.
Khamenei also called on the government to take every step possible to alleviate people's economic concerns. "Authorities should use all their capacities to minimize people's concerns over this [gas rationing] plan," he said.
Iran has been hit hard by the reimposition of US sanctions last year, after US President Donald Trump backed out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 04:06 IST

Act quickly and get the deal done: Donald Trump tells 'Chairman'...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to "get the deal done" over stalled negotiations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:59 IST

Iran slams US Secretary of State for backing protestors...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday slammed US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo for backing protestors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:47 IST

I should be allowed to return to country, complete my final...

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales who fled Bolivia following his resignation has said that he should be allowed to return to the country and complete his final term.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:03 IST

US Defence Secretary urges renewal of GSOMIA between Japan-South Korea

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has urged Seoul to renew Japan-South Korea General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which expires on November 23.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 01:24 IST

Sri Lanka: Maithripala Sirisena congratulates Gotabaya on...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 18 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his "historic" victory in the presidential elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:26 IST

Iraq: Rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad, no casualties reported

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 18 (ANI): Two rockets hit fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:06 IST

Rajnath Singh holds bilaterals with New Zealand, Australian...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilaterals with his New Zealand and Australian counterparts Ron Mark and Linda Reynolds respectively here on Sunday and reviewed New Delhi's defence cooperation with the two Pacific nations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:07 IST

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral with Thailand's deputy PM;...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on Sunday and apprised him about the Centre's Act East policy and the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific policy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:51 IST

India extends Visa-on-Arrival facility to UAE nationals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Nov 17 (ANI): The Centre has extended the Visa-on-Arrival facility to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals travelling to India in a bid to strengthen people-to-people and trade links, as well as the strategic ties between the two countries, Indian embassy here said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:22 IST

PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says bilateral ties...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his victory in the recently concluded Sri Lankan Presidential elections and expressed confidence that the fraternal, cultural, historical and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka w

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:53 IST

Leaked documents reveal details of China's clampdown on...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): China put a million or more Uighurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang over the last three years under President Xi Jinping's directives to "show absolutely no mercy" in the struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:10 IST

Hong Kong protests: Police officer shot in leg with arrow during standoff

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): A Hong Kong police officer sustained an injury after being shot in the leg with an arrow during a standoff with anti-government protesters at a central university campus here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl