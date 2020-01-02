Iran: 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits province of Khorasan-e Razavi

Tehran [Iran], Jan 02 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan-e Razavi on Thursday, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

The tremors were registered at 04:29 GMT, with the epicentre located at the depth of eight kilometres (about five miles).

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people. (Sputnik/ANI)

