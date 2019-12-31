Iran: 9 killed, 10 injured in road accident

Tehran [Iran], Dec 31 (ANI): At least nine people were killed in a road accident in Iran on Tuesday.

The incident took place after a bus overturned on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway, Sputnik reported citing the Iranian emergency services.

"Unfortunately, nine people have died as a result of the accident," a spokesman for the country's emergency services Mojtaba Khaledi said, adding that ten other people were injured. (ANI)

