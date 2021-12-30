Iran allows China to open consulate office in Bandar Abbas

Tehran [Iran], December 30 (ANI): Iran has approved China's proposal to open a consulate general in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas which is the capital of the coastal province of Hormozgan.

The Iranian cabinet of ministers voted on Wednesday to allow China to open a consulate general in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, according to Tehran Times.

The cabinet approved the move by a proposal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the permission has been conditional on reciprocal measures and conformity to the relevant rules and regulations, according to Tehran Times.



Meanwhile, China became Iran's top trading partner in the previous Iranian year which ended on March 20.

The value of non-oil trade exchanges with China in the Iranian year 1399 (March 2020-March 2021) stood at USD 18,715 million.

Earlier, in March 2021, the foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a 25-year agreement to develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The comprehensive strategic partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016, according to Tehran Times. (ANI)

