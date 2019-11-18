Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)

Iran: Amid protests over fuel price hike, President Rouhani warns against 'rioting, anarchy'

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:18 IST

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Amidst the protests in the country over the fuel price hike, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned that the "anarchy and rioting" would not be tolerated.
"People have the right to protest, but that is different from riots. We cannot let insecurity in the country through riots," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, Al Arabiya citing news reports said Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last monarch late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, released an audio in which he voiced support to the protests across Iran.
The White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham had on Sunday said that "US supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them."
At least 36 people have died since protests erupted across over the fuel price hike in the country.
On Sunday, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei backed the government's decision to hike fuel prices despite ongoing protests in the country.
"I am not an expert in this field, but I had asserted before that I would back whatever decision the heads of the three branches [legislative, judiciary, administrative] make," Khamenei said, Anadolu Agency reported citing Iranian media. (ANI)

