Iran calls for sending humanitarian aids to Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Iran on Sunday called for sending humanitarian aids to Afghanistan regardless of political interests on the sideline of the Organization of Islamic Organization (OIC) Summit held in Pakistan.

Assistant Foreign Minister and head of Iran's delegation to OIC in Islamabad Rasoul Mousavi said that the objective of the extraordinary session of the organization is to arrange humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

He added that there is a consensus among all the 57 member states of the organization in this regard.

Speaking exclusively to Iran's IRNA, Rasoul Mousavi said all the delegations are trying to find ways to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

"As the Taliban's interim government has not been recognized by the international community yet, many of the OIC member states have been stressing upon the need to devise a mechanism for dispatching aid to Afghanistan," said Mousavi.



The Iranian diplomat added that they support all international efforts to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and that Iran's borders are open for any relief activity, reported Khaama Press.

OIC's 17th extraordinary session on Afghanistan is taking place in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is chairing the session, made an inaugural address at the meeting.

Convened by Saudi Arabia as OIC chair and being hosted by Pakistan, 70 delegates are participating in the historic session.

Under the garb of humanitarian agenda, experts believe that Pakistan is attempting to push the interim Afghanistan government towards international recognition despite little progress on the human rights front by the outfit.

More than 100 days have passed since the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan but the outfit is yet to be recognized by any country in the world.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

