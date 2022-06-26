Iran carries out 2nd launch of homemade satellite carrier

Tehran [Iran], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran has successfully launched for the second time a domestically-developed hybrid-propellant satellite carrier rocket into space, the IRIB news agency reported Sunday, citing a defense ministry spokesman.

The three-stage satellite carrier Zoljanah, which uses both solid and liquid fuel engines, could compete with its "most modern foreign counterparts," Ahmad Hosseini was quoted by IRIB as saying.

The carrier rocket is used for suborbital missions, he added, noting the third development phase of the launch vehicle has started.



On June 19, Hosseini said the Zoljanah satellite carrier will be capable of putting "payloads weighing up to 220 kg into the orbit at an altitude of 500 km."

A third launch has been planned for the satellite carrier, according to the ministry spokesman.

The Iranian defense ministry launched the Zoljanah satellite carrier into space for the first time in February 2021, which was broadcast live on state TV.

The satellite carrier, 25.5 meters in length and about 52 tons in weight, utilizes a 1.5-meter diameter solid fuel engine with 74 tons of thrust.

All the launches are research-oriented, according to the defense ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

