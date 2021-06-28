Iran deports 225 Pakistanis for not possessing valid documents, illegal entry

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): At least 225 Pakistanis were deported by Iran through the Taftan border crossing in Balochistan province's Chagai district on Monday, after they were arrested for illegally entering Iran, reported ARY News.

Iranian officials handed over the Pakistani nationals to the Levies Force. They had illegally entered Iran and were arrested for not having valid travel documents.

The Levies Forces handed over the deported Pakistanis to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.



Last week, Iranian authorities had handed over 400 Pakistani citizens to border authorities for illegally crossed the border, according to ARY News.

People often cross the border illegally in an attempt to reach Turkey, Greece and other European countries in search of greener pastures and become easy victims of human trafficking rackets.

In April, Iran had deported 203 Pakistanis through the same border town in the Chagai district.

The deported Pakistanis were trying to reach Turkey and European countries in search of better job opportunities after illegally entering Iran, a Levies Force official told Dawn.

Iran and Pakistan border demarcates Pakistan's Balochistan province from Iran's Sistan and Balochistan Province. It is 959 kilometres (596 miles) in length. (ANI)

