Iran favors "quality" of nuke deal in Vienna talks: FM

Tehran [Iran], February 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's foreign minister said Iran favors the "quality" of any possible deal in the ongoing talks in Vienna aimed to restore the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, official IRNA news agency reported Saturday.

Rejecting some comments of "setting fake deadlines," Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting with his German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that Iran believes the "quality" of an agreement should be assessed within the context of time.

"If the legitimate demands of Tehran are respected today, an agreement can be reached in Vienna," Abdollahian added.



"In these last steps, it is important for the other party not to make miscalculations and not to drag the negotiations to the media space," he noted.

The Iranian top diplomat, who is in Germany for the 58th Munich Security Conference, emphasized his country's determination for "a good agreement," expressing the hope that parties to the negotiations can play an effective role in securing Iran's "legitimate rights."

On Friday, Abdollahian said the talks between Iran and the world powers in Vienna are "very close to a good and accessible agreement."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iranian nuclear pact in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear programs.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining parties, namely Britain, China, France, Russia plus Germany, with the United States indirectly involved in the talks, to revive the landmark deal. (ANI/Xinhua)

