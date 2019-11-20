Iran: Government vows to restore internet once situation 'stabilises'

Tehran [Iran], Nov 20 (ANI): Amid protests over the fuel price hike, a government spokesperson on Tuesday (local time) said Iran will restore Internet connection as soon as the situation in the country becomes stable.

"Access to the Internet will be restored as soon as we are confident that situation in provinces has stabilized and the Internet will not be abused," Sputnik quoted government spokesperson Ali Rabiei as saying, citing IRNA.

In its report, Sputnik said the problems with connectivity began in Tehran on Saturday. Access to the Internet had been restricted by the order of the country's Supreme National Security Council.

On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had backed the government's decision to hike fuel prices despite protests in the country.

Protests erupted across Iran on Friday after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised its fuel prices. (ANI)

