Iran has friends, no proxies: Javad Zarif hits back Donald Trump

Tehran [Iran], April 2 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday hit back at US President Donald Trump, saying Tehran has no proxies but it has friends.

"Don't be mislead by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of "proxies" Unlike the US--which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates--Iran only acts in self-defense. Openly Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do," tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister.



His remarks come a day after Trump tweeted that Iran or "its proxies" are planning a "sneak attack on US troops in Iraq."

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump had tweeted.



Tensions between two nations escalated earlier this year after the US drone attack in Iraq killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on Iraq's Ain al-Asad base where US forces were stationed on January 8. The recent war of words comes even as the two countries have been grappling with coronavirus. (ANI)

