Iran may develop latent nuclear weapons despite Vienna talks

Tehran [Iran] November 30 (ANI): Iran may start working on a nuclear program for it's latent capabilities, despite ongoing talks in Vienna.

Boxed in, Iran has been lashing out in all directions. Most importantly, it has renewed its uranium enrichment programme, bringing it ever closer to weapons-grade level, according to Al Jazeera.

"For its part, Washington expects Iran to return to the status quo ante and dispose of the highly enriched uranium and the powerful centrifuges that produced it before nuclear-related sanctions are lifted. It insists other sanctions may only be lifted after Iran changes its "destabilising" regional behaviour," writes Marwan BIshara a senior political anyalyst at Al Jazeera.



The Iran Nuclear Weapons Development assumes significance despite negotiations to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which has gained attention for the Seventh Round of talks in Vienna.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran's Nuclear Program has gained attraction internally with Ebrahim Raisi's elections as Iran President following elections this year.

Earlier, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015 and the US withdrew from the agreement with led Tehran to accelerate the nuclear program (ANI).

