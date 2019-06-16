Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran might scale back from nuclear deal commitments

ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2019 03:13 IST

Tehran [Iran], Jun 16 (ANI): Iran on Saturday signalled that it might further scale back from its commitments signed under the nuclear deal unless other signatories show "positive signals".
"Iran cannot stick to this agreement unilaterally. It is necessary that all the sides of this agreement contribute to restoring it, " Al Jazeera quoted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, as saying.
"Iran needed to see positive signals from other signatories to the pact, " he added.
However, he fell short of telling details of actions Tehran is planning to take.
Last month, Iran had halted some of the commitments, following an order from the country's National Security Council.
US President Donald Trump in 2018 announced to withdraw from a nuclear deal and slapped a multitude of sanctions on Iran, citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.
The historic 2015 deal between Iran and world powers--United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany-- offered sanctions relief to Iran for scaling back its nuclear programme.
His comment comes days after, two oil tankers-- Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous-- were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.
The United States has accused Iran of the attack. It also released a video backing its claim.
During the address, the Iranian President, however, made no mention of attacks.
Tensions have escalated further in the already simmering region.
The US has remained rooted to its stand, saying it would continue to "impose maximum pressure" against Iran till the regime gives up its "destabilising ambitions" of expanding its nuclear programme.
Washington recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including India. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 03:55 IST

8 killed in Somalia's car bombings

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 16 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 16 others suffered injuries after twin car bombings rattled Somalia's capital, Mogadishu on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 02:46 IST

Sudan toppled Prez to appear in court soon

Khartoum [Sudan], June 16 (ANI): Sudan's toppled President Omar al-Bashir is expected to appear in court next week to face charges of corruption, announced acting prosecutor general on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:37 IST

India inching towards meeting Paris Agreement targets: RK Singh...

Karuizawa [Japan], Jun 15 (ANI): India is implementing one of the largest renewable energy expansion and energy efficiency programmes and is moving towards achieving the target to fulfill the country's commitments made in Paris Agreement, said Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Sa

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:02 IST

CICA Summit: Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart, discusses...

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Pak's meow moment: Imran Khan's party issues clarification over...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) had to issue a clarification after it was trolled for streaming a press conference on Facebook with the 'cat' filter on.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:17 IST

UN raises concern over UN counterterrorism official's visit to...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): The United States on Friday objected to a visit by the United Nations counterterrorism chief to China's Xinjiang province, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and minority Muslims are reportedly held at detention centres.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:02 IST

NAB submits reply on Sharif's bail plea

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Saturday submitted its reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the plea seeking suspension of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:38 IST

Terrorism 'gravest threat to Asia: S Jaishankar at CICA Summit

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 15 (ANI): Terrorism is the 'gravest threat' that people in Asia face, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday, while stating that terrorists and their victims must never be equated.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:02 IST

Former German footballer Ozil's wedding sparks controversy

Istanbul [Turkey], June 15 (ANI): The extravagant wedding of former German midfielder Mesut Ozil sparked controversy this week after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen attending the ceremony as best man to the footballer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:34 IST

31 test positive for HIV in Pakistan's Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 15 (ANI): Thirty-one of 2,500 persons were found to be HIV positive during a screening programme for the virus conducted in Pakistan's Sindh province, health officials said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:26 IST

Paris: Notre Dame to hold its first mass two months after fire

Paris [France], Jun 15 (ANI): The Notre-Dame Cathedral will host its first mass on Saturday, exactly two months after the devastating blaze that caused its famous spire to collapse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:22 IST

Hong Kong to suspend controversial extradition bill

Hong Kong, Jun 15 (ANI): The embattled government of Hong Kong on Saturday is expected to announce a suspension to the efforts to pass a controversial China extradition bill, in an apparent bid to quell further unrest and mass demonstrations that have been building up pressure on the city's government

Read More
iocl