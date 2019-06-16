Iran might scale back from nuclear deal commitments

Tehran [Iran], Jun 16 (ANI): Iran on Saturday signalled that it might further scale back from its commitments signed under the nuclear deal unless other signatories show "positive signals".

"Iran cannot stick to this agreement unilaterally. It is necessary that all the sides of this agreement contribute to restoring it, " Al Jazeera quoted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, as saying.

"Iran needed to see positive signals from other signatories to the pact, " he added.

However, he fell short of telling details of actions Tehran is planning to take.

Last month, Iran had halted some of the commitments, following an order from the country's National Security Council.

US President Donald Trump in 2018 announced to withdraw from a nuclear deal and slapped a multitude of sanctions on Iran, citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.

The historic 2015 deal between Iran and world powers--United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany-- offered sanctions relief to Iran for scaling back its nuclear programme.

His comment comes days after, two oil tankers-- Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous-- were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has accused Iran of the attack. It also released a video backing its claim.

During the address, the Iranian President, however, made no mention of attacks.

Tensions have escalated further in the already simmering region.

The US has remained rooted to its stand, saying it would continue to "impose maximum pressure" against Iran till the regime gives up its "destabilising ambitions" of expanding its nuclear programme.

Washington recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries, including India. (ANI)

