Iran registers new record of over 12,500 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran sets a new record number of COVID-19 cases registered in a single day with over 12,500 new infections, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday.

Appearing live on state broadcaster IRINN, Lari broke down Saturday's figures: 12,543 new cases of infection and 459 fatalities, just three deaths short of the established record.



This takes the overall number of cases detected since February 19 to 762,068 with 41,493 deaths as a result.

Authorities have begun drawing up restriction measures to curb the spread of the disease. Varying degrees of hybrid lockdowns are set to go into effect across the country from November 21, depending on the severity of the epidemiological situations. Domestic travel between regions on public transportation has been restricted.

Iran joins the ranks of a slew of other countries that have been setting daily records of new infections in recent days. (ANI/Sputnik)

