Iran reports 11,964 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Thursday reported 11,964 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,754,047.

The pandemic also claimed 223 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 123,498, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,280,624 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,983 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Thursday, 47,353,963 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 22,287,167 of them have taken two jabs.

The report added that 33,674,304 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The Iranian health authorities have warned in recent days about a possible new wave of coronavirus if health protocols are not observed or the vaccination process slows down. (ANI/Xinhua)