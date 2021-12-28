Iran reports 2,128 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,188,857 in total

Tehran [Iran], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,188,857.

The pandemic also claimed 40 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 131,474, said the ministry.



A total of 6,030,632 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 2,751 remained in intensive care units, it added.

By Tuesday, 59,656,164 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 51,547,746 who have taken two jabs, and 6,756,119 who have got three shots.

On Dec. 19, Iran reported its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. By now, a total of 26 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

