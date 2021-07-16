Iran reports 23,655 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran [Iran], July 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran reported on Thursday 23,655 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record in the past three months, taking the country's total infections to 3,464,055.

The pandemic has so far claimed 86,592 lives in Iran, up by 201 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing published on its official website.



A total of 3,086,017 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,064 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report added that 24,819,290 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Thursday, 5,507,841 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in the country, while 2,219,693 have taken two doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

