Iran reports 27,579 new COVID-19 cases, 5,156,986 in total

Tehran [Iran], September 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Monday reported 27,579 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,156,986.

The pandemic has so far claimed 111,257 lives in the country after 583 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 4,394,083 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,628 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.



By Monday, 19,620,596 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 9,832,848 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Iran reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country in February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

