Iran reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases, 6,105,101 in total

Tehran [Iran], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 3,045 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,105,101.

According to the ministry's latest daily briefing, the pandemic has claimed 129,549 lives in the country so far, after 87 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,853,066 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,356 remain in intensive care units, the ministry's official website said.



By Saturday, 57,332,853 Iranians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 46,328,337 have taken two jabs, while 948,168 have received the booster dose.

A total of 38,439,240 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The Iranian health ministry has adopted new restriction measures in response to a new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron.

"Evidence shows that there should be more severe side effects, which is why we have taken special measures," Mohammad Mehdi Gooya, head of the diseases management center of the ministry, was quoted as saying by Tehran Times.

Gooya called on the people who are planning to travel to South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Eswatini to put off their travel. (ANI/Xinhua)