Iran reports 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, 6,073,098 in total

Tehran [Iran], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 3,539 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,073,098.

According to an official briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 128,852 lives in the country so far, after 118 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,771,363 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,416 remain in intensive care units, the briefing said.



By Saturday, 56,473,162 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 44,294,652 have taken two jabs, and 724,721 have the third dose.

A total of 37,673,877 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

In a meeting of the Iranian national headquarters fighting the coronavirus, President Ebrahim Raisi praised the achievements of the vaccination program and ordered the lifting of the ban on night traffic in cities. (ANI/Xinhua)

