Iran reports 38,160 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,446,404 in total

Tehran [Iran], February 2 (ANI/ Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 38,160 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,446,404.

The pandemic also claimed 59 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 132,563, said the ministry.

A total of 6,115,134 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 1,819 remained in intensive care units, it added.



By Wednesday, 60,905,266 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 54,277,761 who have taken two jabs, and 18,163,387 who have got three shots.

In addition, 44,988,940 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country.

The ministry has warned of a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic featured with the Omicron strain in the country. On December 19, Iran reported its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. (ANI/Xinhua)

