Iran reports 6,360 COVID-19 cases, 1,268,263 in total

Tehran [Iran], January 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry reported 6,360 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,268,263.

The pandemic has so far claimed 55,993 lives in Iran, up by 103 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 752 were hospitalized, said Lari.



A total of 1,050,553 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,745 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 7,993,502 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

