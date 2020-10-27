Iran reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 574,856 in total

Tehran [Iran], October 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Monday announced 5,960 new COVID-19 confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of the novel coronavirus in the country to 574,856, official news agency IRNA reported.

According to Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 2,135 of the newly infected had to be hospitalised.

The epidemic claimed 337 more lives in Iran, she said, raising the death toll to 32,953 in the country since the start of the outbreak.



Meanwhile, 459,250 patients have so far recovered or been released from Iranian hospitals, with 4,982 still in critical condition in intensive care units.

As of Monday, 4,753,357 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran, the spokeswoman noted.

The risk of infection is currently high in 27 out of 31 Iranian provinces, while four others are on yellow alert over the spread of the disease.

Following the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Iran, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and major cities of the country.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

