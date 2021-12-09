Iran says "no constructive" proposals from West over nuke talks

Tehran [Iran], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday that Iran has not received any "constructive and forward-looking" proposals from the West for the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



If the European parties to the deal study Iran's proposals carefully and without "false presuppositions," they will find out that the proposals are within the framework of JCPOA and focus on the unfinished topics of previous talks, said Amir Abdollahian in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry website.



The Iranian foreign minister emphasized what he called "Iran's completely peaceful nuclear program," noting that "resolving the nuclear concerns is directly related to the complete lifting of sanctions."

For his part, Borrell also referred to the challenges that could damage the talks, expressing hope that with the efforts and interaction of all parties, the Vienna talks would move toward reaching an agreement.

He called for solving some concerns about Iran's current nuclear program and stressed the importance of cooperation between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The new round of negotiations between Iran and other remaining parties to the deal which started last week in Vienna called for a pause on Dec. 3, in a bid to review Iran's two proposals which urge the priority of removal of U.S. anti-Iran sanctions. The parties reconvened on Thursday. (ANI/Xinhua)

