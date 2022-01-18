Iran says ready to reopen embassy in Saudi Arabia

Tehran [Iran], January 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran is ready to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Remarking at a weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh said the decision still depends on the Saudi side and the practical measures it takes, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran is now focusing on the resumption of activities by its mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian revealed earlier in an interview with Al Jazeera English-language news channel that Iran has held four rounds of positive and constructive talks with Saudi officials in Iraq.

"What we have stated as our official position is that relations between the two countries would return to normal whenever the Saudi side wishes. Iran is ready and welcomes the reopening of the embassies and consulates," Abdollahian said.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in protest against the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following the Saudi execution of a Shiite cleric. (ANI/Xinhua)

