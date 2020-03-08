Iran sees deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak with 49 fatalities

Tehran [Iran], Mar 08 (Sputnik/ANI): Iran witnessed the steepest rise in coronavirus-related deaths overnight, with 49 people dying from the COVID-19 disease, the Health Ministry spokesman said Sunday.

"We confirmed 49 fatalities in the past day. At least 194 of our compatriots have died," Kianush Jahanpur announced on the IRINN television channel.

The country witnessed 743 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,566, Jahanpur said. He said 2,134 had recovered since Iran reported its first cases on February 19. (Sputnik/ANI)

