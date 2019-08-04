Iran seizes another foreign tanker in Persian Gulf for 'smuggling fuel'

Tehran [Iran], Aug 4 (ANI): Iran seized a foreign vessel that was "smuggling fuel" from the Persian Gulf, the country's state media said on Sunday.

"The IRGC's naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries," Al Jazeera quoted Iranian state media.

The vessel was carrying at least 70,000 litres of oil. Reportedly, seven sailors have also been detained.

Iranian Navy had last month seized a tanker Steno Impero">British-flagged tanker Steno Impero vessel and stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."

Iranian authorities also stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."

The United Kingdom has then termed Iran's action as "dangerous" and "illegal". The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions. (ANI)

