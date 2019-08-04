Representative image
Representative image

Iran seizes another foreign tanker in Persian Gulf for 'smuggling fuel'

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:16 IST

Tehran [Iran], Aug 4 (ANI): Iran seized a foreign vessel that was "smuggling fuel" from the Persian Gulf, the country's state media said on Sunday.
"The IRGC's naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries," Al Jazeera quoted Iranian state media.
The vessel was carrying at least 70,000 litres of oil. Reportedly, seven sailors have also been detained.
Iranian Navy had last month seized a tanker Steno Impero">British-flagged tanker Steno Impero vessel and stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."
Iranian authorities also stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."
The United Kingdom has then termed Iran's action as "dangerous" and "illegal". The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:02 IST

Amid security alert, Israel asks its citizens to leave J-K

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 4 (ANI): Amid the recent security alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Israel on Sunday issued a travel advisory and asked its citizens to leave the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:31 IST

Afghanistan: Military camp attack kills 3 soldiers, 5 militants

Takhar [Afghanistan], Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): At least three soldiers lost their lives in clashes after a border force camp in Taluqan here was attacked by armed militants overnight.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:12 IST

10 killed in Ohio's Dayton shooting, suspected gunman dead

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least 10 people are feared dead and 16 people sustained injuries in a shooting in Dayton here in the early hours of Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:22 IST

Heavy rains forecast in parts of China

Beijing [China], Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): China's meteorological authority on Sunday said that heavy rains are forecast for parts of north China and Sichuan Province over the next three days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 13:16 IST

Crimean zoos offer shelter to animals from Siberian forests...

Simferopol [Russia], Aug 4 (Sputnik/ANI): The Director of Crimea's Taigan and Skazka zoos, Oleg Zubkov, on Sunday said that the parks are ready to accept animals from Siberian forests, which are engulfed in heavy wildfires.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:20 IST

3 Mexicans among those killed in El Paso shooting: Obrador

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 4 (Sputnik/ANI) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday (local time) said that there were three Mexican citizens among those killed in the shooting at a shopping centre in the US city of El Paso.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:44 IST

El Paso shooting an 'act of cowardice': Trump

Washington [US], Aug 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the El Paso shooting which left 20 people dead and called it an "act of cowardice".

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:14 IST

US could win Afghanistan but does not want to kill 10 millon...

Washington [US], Aug 4 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated that the US could win Afghanistan in just four days, but it will kill at least 10 million people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:45 IST

Trump responsible for El Paso shooting: Beto O'Rourke

Washington [USA], Aug 04 (ANI): Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Saturday (local time) claimed that President Donald Trump is responsible for the El Paso shooting in which at least 20 people were killed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:09 IST

Militants in Idlib violated ceasefire twice in 24hrs: Russia

Idlib [Syria], Aug 04 (ANI): Russia on Saturday claimed that militants in Idlib city of Syria have violated ceasefire in the region at least twice in the last 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:26 IST

Australian PM expresses condolences to families of victims of El...

Sydney [Australia], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday expressed sadness and his condolences to the families of the 20 people who were killed in the "terrible and evil" shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 07:09 IST

CPEC structured as a resource extraction exercise, says expert

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not an investment into Pakistan, but is structured as a resource extraction exercise, a US-based frontier and emerging market analyst has said.

Read More
iocl