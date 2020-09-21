Iran urges US to perform duties, respect international laws

Tehran [Iran], September 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Spokesperson of Iran's Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday urged the US to "return to the global community" and perform its duties.

"The world has reached nothing but insecurity, war and instability with US actions," Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press briefing, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.

He was commenting on remarks made by the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who claimed that "the US is returning virtually all United Nations sanctions on Iran."

Khatibzadeh described Pompeo's position as "a world full of lies," and the only trace of the US actions in the world is "ruinous and ominous legacy," and Washington is now heading for "a new act of defiance".

Iran's message to Washington, he added, is that it should "return to the global community and to its duties."



Talking about the possibility that the US may try to force the unilateral inspection of Iranian ships and planes, Khatibzadeh responded "the fact that the US is so isolated."

He pointed out that the E-3 countries (Britain, France and Germany), "outright allies" of the US have issued a statement on Sunday denying Washington's right to impose sanctions on Iran and saying its actions have no legal effect.

"Any action that violates Iran's sovereignty and international regulations will be met severely and without a moment of hesitation," he warned.

The Iranian spokesperson said the US must "refrain from acts of piracy by land, air and sea because the era of piracy is over."

The global community, he added, must stand united against the United States so it will respect international laws and regulations and "stop its criminal activities." (ANI/Xinhua)

