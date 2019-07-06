Iran warns to detain British oil tanker

Tehran [Iran], July 05 (ANI): Iran on Friday threatened that it will seize a British oil tanker if an Iranian tanker detained in Gibraltar was not immediately released.

"During its 40-year history, the Islamic Revolution has not been tense in any initiation of tension, but in response to its bullies and its cowards, it has not been slow to hesitate and has not hesitated. If you don't release Iranian oil tanker. It is the duty of the responsible authorities to intercept and seize an English tanker," tweeted an Iran's Revolutionary Guards senior commander.

British Royal Marines on Thursday morning (local time) had seized a supertanker on the suspicion that it was smuggling Iranian crude oil to Syria, reported Sputnik.

The incident has triggered a diplomatic row between Iran and Britain at a time when the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) are battling to save the treaty.

It may be recalled that Washington has imposed tough sanctions against Iran's oil sector, and has since then threatened to apply secondary sanctions against any country or company that continues to engage in the purchase of energy resources from the country.

Although Britain does not support Washinton's stance, the vessel was seized because it was suspected of violating the European sanctions on Syria. (ANI)

