Iran welcomes boost of ties with France

Tehran [Iran], August 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's new government welcomes a boost of ties with France based on common interests and mutual respect, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday in a telephone conversation with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

He called for the development of relations between the two countries, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, according to the presidential website.

Raisi denounced the United States for what he called the "violation" of commitments pertaining to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying "the Americans have blatantly breached their commitments by imposing new sanctions (on Iran) and have even extended the new sanctions to the humanitarian area."



He noted that "the rights of Iranian people must be ensured in any negotiation."

Macron congratulated Raisi on his inauguration, saying that "Iran and France can play a role in establishing peace and stability in the region through their cooperation."

As for the negotiations on the revival of the nuclear deal, Macron said that "we are looking for a solution to this issue and we hope the negotiations will start again." (ANI/Xinhua)

