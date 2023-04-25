Iranian Defence Minister to participate in SCO Defence ministers' meet

New Delhi (India), April 25 (ANI): Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani is all set to visit India to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting, which is planned to be held in the ensuing week, Iran's ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, said.

Addressing the event titled 'Iran Army Day' in Delhi, Elahi said, "I also hope that with the visit of the Honorable Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Defence Ministers' Meeting, the defence relations between the two countries will be further developed and strengthened in a dynamic bilateral and multilateral format."

"I re-emphasise the message of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is peace, friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect," he added.

Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana was the chief guest at the event.

At the event, the Iranian Ambassador pointed out the fundamental principles of the military defence strategy of the country.

He said the military doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran is totally defensive and based on active deterrence. The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that it is not belligerent, but it resolutely suppresses any aggression.

Elahi further stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasised on the security of West Asia by the countries of the region and considers the presence and interference of other powers to be the cause of instability in the region.

Addressing the event, he said there is the sensitive and geopolitical position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the turbulent region of West Asia has increased the importance of the armed forces in maintaining the stability and security of this region.

The occupation of the Palestinian and the displacement of its oppressed people, the huge energy resources of the Persian Gulf and foreign interference in this region, during the past century, have always made the West Asian region full of instability and crisis, Elahi added. (ANI)