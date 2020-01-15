Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrives in India to attend Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday arrived in India on a three-day visit to attend the fifth edition of the Raisina Dialogue which kicked off in Delhi today.

Zarif will pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020. He is also slated to visit Mumbai wherein he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The visit by the Iranian Foreign Minister comes at a time when the global attention is focused on the simmering tensions in the Middle East post the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a Pentagon-ordered drone attack in Baghdad earlier this month.

India has maintained that it would like the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible and the country has been in touch with key players including Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar as it has important interests in the region. (ANI)